26 Sept 2022

PICTURES: Transition year students at St Mary's Secondary School Nenagh visit Paris

Reporter:

Local Contributor

26 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

By Isabel O'Connor, St Mary's Nenagh

We arrived in Paris at 8:15 am after a full night of travelling. We got on our double-decker and headed off on our adventure. Our first stop was in Montmartre, where we walked up to the Sácre Coeur de Montmartre, had a bite to eat and then got going again.

We toured around the city of Paris for the rest of the day, seeing the Arc de Triomphe, the Place de la Concorde and passing the Eiffel Tower.

On the second day, we went to Euro Disney, and we stayed there for the whole day. It was great fun, and at the end of the day, my friends and I discussed what the best ride was: the Hollywood Tower of Terror won. On the third day, we went to the Palace of Versailles and the Louvre, where we saw the Monalisa. We also went to the top of Montparnasse, and at the end of the night, we went on a boat ride along the river Seine.

On our fourth and last day, we drove to Cherbourg and got on the ferry from France to Dublin. It was a great trip overall.

News

