Tipperary GAA fixtures
Tue 27 Sep
South Tipp U13B Hurling Championship 2022, Venue: Clogheen GAA Pitch, Ballyporeen / Skeheenarinky V Ballylooby/Castlegrace 18:00, Ref: Nigel Carrigan
Wed 28 Sep
Joe O'Sulivan Bus & Car Hire U19A Football Knockout, Venue: Dr. Morris Park, J K Brackens Og V Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Og 20:00, Ref: Martin Ryan (Murty)
Joe O'Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19FB KNOCKOUT, Venue: Littleton, Moyne/Templetuohy V Boherlahan Dualla 19:30, Ref: John Butler
Coiste na nOg U13 C Hurling Replay 2022, Venue: Killenaule, Upperchurch-Drombane V Fethard 19:45, Ref: Paddy Ivors
Sat 01 Oct
South Tipp U13B Hurling Championship 2022, Venue: TBC, Ballingarry V Clerihan 12:00, Ref: TBC
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship Knockout, Venue: Holycross, Boherlahan Dualla V Upperchurch-Drombane 17:00, Ref: Seamus Delaney
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Littleton, Mullinahone V Golden-Kilfeacle 13:30, Ref: Joe Leahy
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Littleton, Ballina V Grangemockler Ballyneale 15:30, Ref: John Butler
FBD Insurance - County Junior A Football Championship, Venue: TBC, Ballingarry V Roscrea/Innane Rovers 15:00, Ref: TBC
FBD Insurance - County Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Clonoulty, Sean Treacys V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 16:30, Ref: Keith Delahunty
FBD Insurance - Tom Cusack Cup, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, Rockwell Rovers V ire g Annacarty/Donohill 13:30, Ref: David Grogan
FBD Insurance - Tom Cusack Cup, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, Drom-Inch V Killenaule 15:30, Ref: Pat O Mahony
FBD Insurance - Senior Football Relegation, Venue: Bansha, Aherlow V Cahir 14:30, Ref: Jonathan Cullen
County Minor U17 B Hurling 2022, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, Ballingarry V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 12:00, Ref: Fergal Horgan
North Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Borrisoleigh, Borris-Ileigh V Ballinahinch 17:00, Ref: Ger Fitzpatrick
North Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Cloughjordan, Kilruane MacDonaghs V Kildangan 16:00, Ref: John Cleary
Sun 02 Oct
FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship, Venue: Golden, Moyle Rovers V Clonmel Commercials 13:30, Ref: Sean Everard
FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship, Venue: Golden, Loughmore-Castleiney V Upperchurch-Drombane 15:15, Ref: Derek O Mahoney
FBD Insurance - County Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Holycross, Kildangan V Clerihan 12:00, Ref: Padraig Skeffington
FBD Insurance - County Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, Thurles Sarsfields V Solohead 12:00, Ref: Paddy Russell
County Minor U17 A Hurling 2022, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, Golden-Kilfeacle V Moycarkey-Borris 16:00, Ref: Donie Horan
Coiste na nOg U13 A Hurling 2022, Venue: Clonoulty, Kilruane MacDonaghs V St Mary's 13:30, Ref: Fergal Horgan
Coiste na nOg U13 B Hurling 2022, Venue: Clonoulty, Kildangan V Mullinahone 13:00, Ref: Tom Dawson
Coiste na nOg U13 D Hurling 2022, Venue: Clonoulty, Kilruane MacDonaghs V St Mary's 12:00, Ref: Donal Ryan
North Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, Toomevara V Ballina 15:00, Ref: Patrick Murray
North Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Dolla, Silvermines V Roscrea 15:00, Ref: Philip Shanahan
