Great Pink Run: Mental health coach Gaby Tzeschlock shares her inspiring journey

Gaby Tzeschlock had no symptoms but her breast cancer was discovered during a routine mammogram. She spoke to Lili Lonergan ahead of this year’s Great Pink Run

Originally from Germany, Gaby Tzeschlock began her career in nursing working in psychiatry. Wanting to give nursing a break, Gaby came to Ireland one summer in 1994 to work and never left.

Working in the travel industry here, she realised how much she missed nursing so went back to college and became a mental health coach. Gaby began running workshops on Integrated Health, Life Balance, Stress, Mental Health and how we can sometimes take our health for granted.

“We are all going to get sick and die at some stage, but it's all about what we do beforehand that counts.”

From an early age, Gaby lost a lot of close friends and family, particularly from cancer which she says was rampant in her family.

“Up to August 2021, I was in perfect health. I was 55, had never had an operation, and was on no medication. According to my head, I was still 25 and invincible.

“A letter came through the door for a routine mammogram, an invitation I never ignore because of my family history. I had no obvious symptoms and never felt a lump. A few weeks later I was called for a biopsy and a few weeks after that I was sitting in front of my surgeon who announced that I needed an urgent mastectomy of my left breast and would need chemotherapy.

“I felt the universe was telling me, well you wanted to talk about life and death, now here it is, your real life experience, see how you handle it.”

Thankfully, Gaby flew through the Chemotherapy and is currently doing well on her two medications, Herceptin and the hormone blocker Anastrozole.

“I know others don’t have it this easy on their breast cancer journey and I feel a lot of gratitude.

“It also gave me the chance to really commit to life, not to spend my days in mindlessness, not to keep relationships where we lost all connection, not to stay in situations that are just bad compromises.

“We all have the freedom of our own choices. So, let’s get out there and start living our lives like we're dying because guess what? We all are! Every day a little bit.

“You might think: “how depressing is that thought”, but the truth is that this awareness is our opportunity. Let’s make our life a meaningful, fulfilled, and adventurous one!

“That's why I'm so passionate about the Great Pink Run and helping Breast Cancer Ireland. When I did nursing back in the late 80s to early 90s, I saw what the treatment was like at that time, but to see the difference the research has made to the treatment now, the knowledge that's there, It has come such a long way.”

PHOTO: Ms Aisling Hurley, CEO Breast Cancer Ireland, Ms Anne Mynes, Breast Cancer Ireland Outreach Coordinator, with Mr Bobby Kerr, Newstalk Presenter & Great Pink Run Ambassador and Gaby Tzeschlock, BCI Patient Supporter and Great Pink Run Ambassador. Photo: Vicky Comerford

The Great Pink Run has seen participants from 36 countries take part to date.

It returns in a physical and a virtual sense this year – allowing people to take part either by participating in their own local communities by walking, running or jogging 10k or 5k any time between October 9 and 16, or alternatively for those who prefer the fun of a live group event, they can attend either of the large-scale physical Great Pink Run events taking place in Dublin on Sunday 9th October, or in Kilkenny on Sunday, October 16.

Participation in the Great Pink Run event is easy – simply register to take part at www.greatpinkrun.ie, gather your tribe by encouraging your friends and family to do the same, then attend either of the live events* in Dublin or Kilkenny or alternatively do your individual or group run, walk, scoot, wheel or cycle in your own community during the week of the national event (9th-16th October 2022) – and be sure to share and tag your photos, and videos across social media platforms using hashtags #greatpinkrun, #GPR2022 or #gatheryourtribe

Follow ongoing event updates on Instagram @Greatpinkrun and @BreastCancerIreland or on Twitter @BreastCancerIre

*10k event in Dublin starts at 1pm, 5k event starts at 2pm on October 9

*10k event in Kilkenny starts at 12 noon, 5k event starts at 12.45pm on October 16