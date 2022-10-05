Former All Ireland winner to join Brendan Cummins with Tipp U20's as a selector

Former All Ireland winning corner back Thomas Costello looks set to join Brendan Cummins with the Tipperary U20's as a selector ahead of the 2023 campaign.
The Cappawhite man, who won an All Ireland title back in 2001 alongside Cummins, is expected to replace Martin Maher who left for pastures new as a selector/coach for the Offaly senior hurlers.
Costello will come into a set up that will be looking to go a step further than the Munster final loss to Limerick earlier this year, and with some good young talent filtering through from the minor All Ireland winning team, there is big potential in the group ahead of next year.
The appointment is expected to be ratified at the next county board meeting this month.
