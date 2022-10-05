FIXTURES: Semi and quarter finals hurling action in the offing this weekend in Tipperary

County Tipperary
07-10-2022 (Fri)
Junior B Football Championship Quarter Final
Drom & Inch V Solohead in Clonoulty 8.00
08-10-2022 (Sat)
FBD Insurance Junior A Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Moyle Rovers V Upperchurch Drombane in Boherlahan 2.00
Grangemockler Ballyneale V Thurles Sarsfields in Fethard 2.00
FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Drom & Inch V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Leahy Park, Cashel 2.00
Borrisokane V Lorrha in Nenagh 2.00
FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Finals
Burgess V Roscrea in Nenagh 3.30
Gortnahoe Glengoole V St Marys in Leahy Park, Cashel 3.45
FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Final
Carrick Swans V Kiladangan in Templetuohy 4.00
FBD Insurance Senior HUrling Championship Relegation Final
Templederry Kenyons V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill in Holycross 3.00
09-10-2022 (Sun)
Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Clerihan V Lorrha in Templetuohy 11.30 Cahir V Portroe in Cappawhite 12.00
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Thurles Sarsfields in Holycross 1.00
FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Moneygall V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Clonoulty 1.00
FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship Semi Finals
Kilruane MacDonaghs V Upperchurch Drombane in FBD Semple Stadium 2.00
Drom & Inch V Kiladangan in FBD Semple Stadium 3.45
North Tipperary
Junior C Hurling Championship Semi Finals
Toomevara V Silvermines in Toomevara 11.00
Roscrea V Ballinahinch in Roscrea 11.00
West Tipperary
08-10-2022 (Sat)
U19B Hurling Shield Semi Finals
Lattin Cullen V Emly in Lattin 4.00
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Rockwell/Rosegreen in New Inn 8.00
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.