Fr Vincent Stapleton: Referees in all sports should be respected and appreciated

Fr Vincent Stapleton

MOST ILLUSTRIOUS SPORTS REFEREES



Dear referees of every game and every code,



This letter is addressed to all of you in appreciation. We, who benefit from your efforts, wish to acknowledge the indispensable role that you play – not just in maintaining the particular organisations and associations that you serve; but also to acknowledge your contribution to the wider society.



As someone from the GAA family, I am thinking of many individuals who have given their time and talent to referee our games down through many years. There are hundreds of referees in different sporting organisations … great characters who have enriched the sporting atmosphere with their own unique styles and flare – many of whom are household names in Tipperary.



Refereeing is something of an art form. A referee exists in the same sphere as the conductor of an orchestra. The conductor is there to enable the different musicians to play to the best of their ability; to work together in harmony to provide a sound that is far richer than any individual could produce alone.

The conductor is sensitive to the bigger script and tries to bring the richness out of individuals while not allowing anyone to overshadow the common effort. This is exactly what our referees aim to do. In their heart of hearts, they want the game to flow and the energy of the players and supporters to combine in a life-giving spectacle. It is a great privilege and responsibility.



It should pain us all to hear recent accounts of abuse (both verbal and physical) directed towards referees. Incidents are becoming more frequent.



As human beings, family members, fellow club members and indispensable assets to our games, referees should be looked up to, respected and honoured by all involved.



Clubs and organising committees should emphasize respect for referees and zero tolerance for abuse. It takes courage to stand in the middle and to do such a momentous and challenging job. It is impossible for a referee to get every call right in any game.



Now with VAR and slow-motion replays, they are under even more pressure. We have to convert our attitude as players, supporters and club officials – giving referees the benefit of the doubt as often as possible. We can develop a healthy culture in this regard as the rugby world has proved.



I have lost the run of myself at times in the past and let myself down blaming the referee for my own misfortunes or mistakes. Many of us have been guilty of this. I have several times had the experience of hearing two people on opposing sides of the same game, who were both convinced that the referee had played with the other side all game long. This is an example of the blinkers and bias with which we all tend to watch these events.



When we disrespect the referee, we are ultimately letting ourselves down and displaying a lack of virtue and honour. We are still caught in the school yard childishness of ‘win at all costs.’ We play the victim, sulk and look for someone to blame when things don’t go our way. The referee has become the scapegoat for this childishness and bitter root.



Sports are games intended for leisure and recreation, not life and death. Games cannot happen or thrive without referees! Anyone who cares for the games is required now to model true respect and appreciation for the men and women in the middle.



No wonder they are striking and walking away in large numbers.



No wonder it is so difficult to recruit new referees.



The great referee in the sky is a merciful judge and he is quick to compassion and slow to anger. But let’s not forget, he also did say – that the measure we use for one another is the one that will be used on us.