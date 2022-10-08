Nenagh gardaí issue a number of anti-social behaviour orders to youths over incidents
The gardaí in Nenagh issued a number of anti-social behaviour orders last Saturday to youths following incidents in an estate in Roscrea, according to Sgt Declan O'Carroll of Nenagh Garda station.
