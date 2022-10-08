Creeslough: A stunned community rallies in its silence

The heartbroken community in Creeslough has vowed to rally around as it comes to terms with an unspeakable tragedy.

Nine people are now confirmed dead following an explosion at the Applegreen filling station.

Liam McElhinney, the Chairman of the St Michael’s GAA club, told how he was in the complex just 45 minutes before a blast that has ripped the heart from the community.

“There were lotto sellers outside the shop and they had just left their post,” Mr McElhinney said. “I had left the shop at 2.30. It could easily have been me. It just wasn’t my time, I suppose.”

Parish Priest Fr John Joe Duffy offered the Mass of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Saturday morning. St Michael’s Church was packed to overflowing. Numbed parishioners held tightly to each other as they attempted to make sense of a devastating incident.

“We are defined by community,” Fr Duffy said. “Our community has been a great source of support and strength to those who have been directly impacted by the terrible tragedy that took place.

“It is with each other’s support that we will reach out to those who are directly impacted upon, it is with that support that we will chart our way through what is the tsunami of grief that is hitting us at this time.”

A group of children are in nearby Ards on a weekend retreat. Prayers offered by the visiting children lay on the alter as Fr Duffy spoke to his grief-stricken congregation.

A search and recovery operation is continuing as emergency workers sift through the rubble with fears of further fatalities. People remain trapped in

Fr Duffy offered prayers to the emergency services and those who continue to assist in the operation.

Scoil Mhuire and the doctor’s surgery are open with counselling and support services offered.

The Huckleberry cafe and the Coffee Pod are providing refreshments for emergency services and media personnel who are in Creeslough.

Mr McElhinney said: “The worst thing is the waiting. We, as a community, will rally around them. We will do everything in our power to make things better for them.

“It has shocked the community and we just pray that we can get through it. The crowd here shows that we are a tight-knit community. We can only rally but it will take a long time to get over this. We will get through it together.”

A specialised crew was aided by sniffer dogs in a major rescue mission following the blast at around 3.20pm.

Fire services and ambulance personnel, including some from Northern Ireland, rushed to the scene.