09 Oct 2022

Lough Derg RNLI comes to the assistance of two people on yacht aground near Terryglass

09 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to assist two people on a 16ft yacht aground on a shoal west of Terryglass Harbour this Saturday afternoon.

At 5.05pm Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Eleanor Hooker and crew Tom Hayes, Joe O’Donoghue and Richard Nolan on board. Winds were southeasterly Force 3/4, visibility was good. 

At 5.25pm the lifeboat located the casualty vessel aground on a shoal north of Terrglass Harbour. With a crew member taking soundings off the bow, the lifeboat made a cautious approach to the casualty vessel

Both people on board were safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets. An RNLI volunteer boarded the casualty vessel and established that it was not holed.

The skipper had been hoisting their sails when their outboard engine failed, and the wind pushed the yacht onto the shoal.

The lifeboat attempted to free the yacht from the shoal but returned to the casualty vessel when it was evident that the bow keel plate was stuck fast.

Two RNLI crew rotated the bow and used the wind and wave to lift the casualty vessel off the shoal. The lifeboat took the yacht out into safe water where volunteers set up and alongside tow.

The casualty vessel was tied safely alongside at Terryglass Harbour at 6.45pm.  

The lifeboat departed the scene and was back at Station at 7.05pm 

Liam Maloney, deputy launching authority at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users "if you find yourself in difficulty on Lough Derg, dial 999 or 112 and ask for marine rescue".

