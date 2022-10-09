Search

09 Oct 2022

ROADS: Drivers should plan ahead when travelling to these areas of Tipperary from Monday

09 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

Tipperary County Council has announced temporary traffic management measures on the following roads starting Monday, September 10. 


L-2211-1 Dunguib to Killenaule

Road drainage works will necessitate temporary traffic management on L-2211-1 Dunguib to Killenaule from Monday, October 10, to Friday, October 14. 

Works will be carried out from 8am to 5pm.

Local access will be facilitated, and diversions will be in place. 

L-3152 & L-4301 at XL101 Rail Crossing, Cappauniac

The L-3152 and L-4301 at XL101 Rail Crossing, Cappauniac, will be closed from 8:30am Monday, October 10, until 5pm on Thursday, October 13. 

Local access will be facilitated while the following Alternative routes will be available. 

  • Traffic travelling westbound on the L-3152 will be diverted via the N24.
  • Traffic travelling eastbound on the L-4301 will be diverted via the L-8318 onto the N24.
     

R497 at XC133 Grange Level Crossing

The R497 at XC133 Grange Level Crossing will be closed from 5am on Saturday, October 15, until 12am on Sunday, October 16. 

The following alternative routes will be available: 

  • Traffic travelling from Tipperary town on the R497 will be diverted towards Dundrum at Rosanna Road crossroads onto the R661 and R505.
  • Traffic travelling from Donohill will be diverted towards Dundrum on the R505 and R661 to Tipperary Town.

NOTICES STILL IN PLACE

R-660 Bowes Corner, Thurles

Stop and Go and one-way systems will remain in place on the R-660 Bowes Corner Thurles until December 2. 

The measures are in place between 7am and 7pm. 

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays. 

N24 CARRICK-ON-SUIR

Traffic measures are currently in place on the N24 Carrick on Suir between 8am and 6pm until May 20, 2023. 

This is to facilitate work between the 50km/h sign at either end of the town for approximately 3.5km.

THE N76 GRANGEMOCKLER

Stop-and-go traffic management is in place on the N76 Grangemockler until May 2023 from 8am until 6pm. 

