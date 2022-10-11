Nenagh Éire Óg's U21 memorial tournament in honour of Ger Gavin gets underway

Ger Gavin Tournament: The club will hold the inaugural Ger Gavin Memorial Tournament this Saturday, October 15. This will be an U21 tournament and the participating clubs will be Kilmacud Crokes, Ahane, Clooney Quinn and Nenagh Éire Óg. Games will start at 12pm with each team playing 3 games.

Development update: Work continues on the new development with the laying out of the new field underway.

A big few weeks now lie ahead as we reach the final stages of this phase of the project - drainage systems will be prepared and then levelling out with topsoil and sand.

The costs continue to be a major part of this and so we are continuing to seek funding for this phase of the project.

Our membership packages are still open and we thank everyone who has contributed to this to date. If you would like to avail of any of these packages, please contact any club officer or committee member for more information.

Donations can also be made electronically - bank details available from Anne Kennedy and John Tooher; be sure to include your details if transferring money to this dedicated fundraising account.

Lotto: This week's lotto Jackpot was €4,000. Our new lotto boxes are now located in the following businesses in the town - The Hi-B, JKC, Centra, Rocky’s, Cleary’s Daybreak & Andy’s.

You can buy your lotto tickets here each week and they will be included in the next lotto draw. You can also continue to play our lotto online or contact any committee member.

Weekly Bingo: The club is planning to start a weekly bingo night in the complex in the coming weeks. This will take place on Sunday nights and we are looking for volunteers to help run this – please contact Matt Lillis or Anne Kennedy if you are available to give a hand on Sunday nights.

Club fundraiser: Congratulations to the winners Marie White who won the timber and Monica Heffernan who won the turf. Thank you very much to all who supported and bought lines.

Thanks to the parents and club supporters who came together to make this fundraiser possible.

Under 7: Under 7 boys finished the hurling year last Saturday morning with a blitz v Roscrea. Both teams put in a brilliant effort and a big thank you to Roscrea for hosting and for the treats afterwards.

Each one of the boys have shown great improvement throughout the year which is really heartening to see. We have a fun morning for all the boys next Saturday morning in McDonagh Park from 10-11am to finish the year in style!

There are no more midweek training this year but training continues on Saturday from 10-11am.

New players are always welcome, so any boys born in the years 2015/16 please come along. For further information please contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: Training will be on Saturday mornings only from this week forward for the next few weeks until we finish up. New boys born in 2013 and 2014 are always welcome to join. Contact Cathal on 086-0806460 or the club social media sites with any queries.

Under 11: For the next few weeks hurling training will be on Friday evenings only at 6 pm as we wind down the season. New players born in 2011 and 2012 welcome to come along and give it a try. Contact 087-4086439 for more details.

Under 13: Under 13 boys will be entering the upcoming Michael Hogan tournament, any boy from this group who is interested in playing can send a text into the U13 WhatsApp group.