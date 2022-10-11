Tipperary TD welcomes decision to exempt solar panels from planning permission

The requirement to obtain planning permission prior to installing solar panels on houses and certain non-domestic buildings no longer applies.

This follows revised planning introduced last week by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

The move has been welcomed by Independent Tipperary TD Michael Lowry.

Following the decision, regardless of their location, homeowners will be permitted to install unlimited solar panels on their rooftops without any requirement for planning permission.

It is also now possible for industrial buildings, business premises, community and educational buildings, places of worship, health buildings, libraries, certain public utility sites and farms to install solar panels without applying for permission.

Some exceptions to the new law include developments near 43 Solar Safeguarding Zones to mitigate the potential impact of glint and glare near airports, aerodromes and other sites with helipads, such as hospitals.

Deputy Lowry welcomed the move and also the fact that the new law has taken immediate effect.

"This aims to bring Ireland into line with the EU’s Solar Rooftops Initiative by making the procedures for installing solar panels on rooftops easier and more attainable," he said.

Details released by the Department for Housing state that the new regulations will also support the Small-Scale Generation Support Scheme (SSG), which is expected to become available next year.

"This scheme is designed to enable farmers, businesses and others to maximise their participation in the energy transition," said the Thurles TD.

Under the revised regulations, there is no limit to the area of solar panels which can be installed on rooftops of homes anywhere across the country. In the small number of areas within which a rooftop limit remains, this limit has been increased from 50 sqm to 300 sqm and it is advisable to check the regulations in advance.

Free-standing solar panel installations for houses are also exempted from the requirement to obtain planning permission. This is subject to a 25 sqm area limit and conditions requiring a certain amount of private open space to be maintained for the use of occupants.

The exempted area for all other categories, except apartments, is increased to 75 square metres. Wall-mounted solar installations of 75 sqm are exempted for both industry and agriculture.

However, all of the above is subject to general restrictions, including those regarding protected structures and architectural conservation areas.