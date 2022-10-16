Congratulations: Nenagh woman receives Kerry Group scholarship to do her Master's

Emma Gordon who has been selected to study on the MSc in Dairy Process Technology course
Congratulations go to Emma Gordon from Nenagh, who has been selected to study on the MSc in Dairy Process Technology course developed by the School of Food and Nutritional Sciences in 2021 at University College Cork.
This employment-based postgraduate degree sponsored by Kerry Group, provides students with the opportunity to complete their Master’s while working across the Kerry Dairy Ireland processing sites in Listowel, Charleville and Newmarket.
