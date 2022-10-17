Cashel RFC run riot in second half to take the spoils over Nenagh Ormond in Tipp derby

All Ireland League - Division 2A - Round 3

Cashel RFC 36

Nenagh Ormond 20

When it comes to local derbies there are no rivalries as keen as that between Nenagh and Cashel. The words bragging rights are never used as the respect between the two clubs is too great for that and when one considers the extraordinary performance and quality rugby played by these two teams on Friday night last as Cashel powered their way to a convincing victory.

It was round three of the All Ireland League and the bar had been set by Nenagh who were unbeaten in all competitions until Friday night. The game was played in dry cold conditions in front of a huge crowd which certainly got their money's worth. The quality passion and intensity displayed by both teams ensures that rugby is alive and well in Tipperary.

Cashel started well probing the Nenagh defence but were penalised for going in at the side in a ruck. Nenagh then took over and for twenty minutes launched one of the most intense attacking onslaughts seen for a long time, but the Cashel defence was heroic and must take huge credit for holding out for so long when their backs were to the wall.

Nenagh’s continuity and ball retention kept them on the front foot and t eventually led to the Cashel defensive wall being broken on ten minutes when an attempted clearance was blocked down on their twenty two by Nenagh captain Willie Coffey and the ball hopped into the hands of the centre and he was in under the posts for a seven pointer.

It took Cashel twenty minutes to visit the Nenagh half when they won a scrum penalty on the twenty two and Ryan O'Sullivan made no mistake with the kick to get them up and running, but the Cashel pack was now beginning to get on top and put a number of phases together.

On twenty eight minutes they edged towards the Nenagh line after a concerted effort of pressure, and Richard Moran was on hand to dive over for a try; the penalty was missed as Cashel took a 8-7 lead.

But back came Nenagh with a 50/22 to bring play to the Cashel five metre line and once again, Cashel had to defend but gave away a penalty which Nenagh converted through the left boot of Conor McMahon to go two points ahead.

After a hectic forty minutes of top class rugby the half time whistle blew with Nenagh leading 10-8 and the crowd was buzzing as they anticipated the second half.

Whatever was said by the Cashel coaches at half time certainly worked, but they couldn’t have been critical as the defensive performance was outstanding, and they started the half well, as they were awarded a penalty two minutes into the period.

They went to the corner but couldn’t manage to manufacture a score, but second and third penalty went the same way as it was a case of third time lucky for Cashel as the lineout maul worked its way to the line before Brendan Ryan charged over for a try in the corner. Ryan O'Sullivan converted with an excellent goal and Cashel had their noses in front.

Eight minutes later Ryan O'Sullivan pinned Nenagh back with a great clearance on 57 minutes which gave the Cashel pack another chance to punch at the Nenagh defence, and the Cashel maul went to work again to great effect, this time James Ryan was the executioner as he forced his way over for another try; once again Ryan O'Sullivan added the two points to push Cashel into a 22-10 lead.

From the kickoff Nenagh managed to produce a great turnover on the ground and manufacture a penalty to narrow the gap which was executed bby Conor McMahon, but Cashel responded immediately with another lineout maul and Brendan Ryan went in for his second try of the day.

It was all Cashel now as Nenagh were beginning to fade badly, and with seven minutes remaining Cashel pushed Nenagh off their own ball in a scrum, winning a penalty, once again the maul was utilised and Cormac O'Donnell crashed over for a try which secured Cashel a try bonus point.

That proved to be a very popular score by a man who has worked his way back from injury to play a crucial role in the Cashel front row. Nenagh did not give up though as they came looking for a consolation score late in the game, and once again it was their captain Willie Coffey who led the way, punching a hole through the Cashel defence late on to go over, but it was too little, far too late for Ormond.

One cannot over emphasise the quality of the rugby played and the effort it takes for amateur players. For Cashel this was a supreme effort. The front row of Cormac O'Donnell, Niall Fitzgerald and Brendan Ryan were awesome.

The young second rowers, Brian O'Connor and Fearghaill O'Donoghue are forming an excellent partnership and worked hard all night. There are many higher division sides who would love to have the Cashel back row of Richard Moran, James Ryan and Mikey Wilson. They were outstanding. Ciaran Ryan, Brendan Crosse and young Dylan Foley came on to support the Cashel effort.

Nenagh also contributed to a very exciting game, played some excellent rugby and will be very much in contention at the business end of the season after a good start to the year despite this loss, with Willie Coffey, Nicky Irwin, and James Finn their standout performers.

Scorers: Cashel RFC: Tries: Brendan Ryan (2), Richard Moran, James Ryan, Cormac O’Donnell.

Cons: Ryan O’Sullivan (4)

Pens: Ryan O’Sullivan

Nenagh Ormond: Tries: Willie Coffey (2)

Cons: Conor McMahon (2)

Pens: Conor McMahon (2)

Cashel team: M Hickey, J O'Dwyer, R O'Sullivan, C Cashman (C), B Murray, R Kingston, F Bergada; C O'Donnell, N Fitzgerald, B Ryan, B O'Connor F O'Donoghue, R Moran, J Ryan, M Wilson.

Subs: D Foley, J Evans, B Crosse, C Ryan, P Leamy.

Nenagh Ormond: James Finn, Conor McMahon, Willie Coffey, John Healy, Keelan Stephenson, Nicky Irwin, Cian Ryan; John O’Flaherty, Evan Murphy, Rob Buckley, Jake O’Kelly, Kevin O’Flaherty, John Coffey, Dylan Murphy, Mikey Doran.

Subs: Niall O’Gorman, John Hayes, Joe Coffey, Peter O’Connor, Riccardo Beltrame.