Check out this stunning Nenagh home ‘designed for a growing family in mind’

Ballyanny, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary,E45NX76
This stunning family residence is on sale in Ballyanny, Nenagh, for €450,000.
The five-bedroom, four-bathroom property is close to Nenagh town and Puckane.
According to the listing, this home has been designed with a family in mind.
Other highlights include mature gardens, an office, a gravel driveway and a patio.
