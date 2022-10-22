Tipperary JPC say thank Nenagh Superintendent for his work in the district
Nenagh Superintendent Andrew Lacey is to transfer to Limerick, which was heard at last week’s sitting of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee.
Local members of the JPC thanked him for his work in Nenagh.
Roscrea Councillor Shane Lee thanked Superintendent Andrew Lacey and welcomed Superintendent Oliver Baker.
He added he hoped Supt. Baker would be in the district longer than his predecessor and that it was a challenge to ‘start again.’
Nenagh Cllr. Hughie McGrath thanked Supt. Lacey and complimented him on his work.
“We didn’t have him for long, but he was as proactive as quickly as he could,” said Cllr McGrath.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.