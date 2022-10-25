PICTURE: Tipperary community host function for this postman hanging up his delivery bag

PICTURE: Congratulations to this Tipperary postman hanging up his delivery bag
Michael hangs up his An Post delivery bag
Roscrea Postman Michael Thompson was feted in Breretons pub for his 17 years of great service in the surroundings areas in Coolderry , Kinnitty, Killavilla, and Camross. The function was organised by members of the community in his postal area to show their appreciation and thanks. John Culleton is seen here with Michael Thompson after he had made a presentation to him.
Contributed to News of the County in the Tipperary Star.
