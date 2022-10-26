Protocol in place in Tipperary to deal with Halloween bonfires

Tipperary County Council has said there is a protocol in place dealing with bonfires this Halloween.

A Senior Waste Enforcement Officer told the Tipperary Star the good news is the council has seen a reduction in the number of bonfires over the past few years.

But the bad news is that those that are dealt with have become more ‘volatile.’ The officer said there is now a protocol in place to deal with bonfires before they are lit.

In the run-up to Halloween, enforcement patrols will monitor areas and remove build-ups of toxic materials like plastics and tires.

The enforcement officer said Tipperary County Council would appreciate any information the public can provide.

The public is to contact the customer care desk at Tipperary County Council and log a complaint for the environment and climate action section.

They are asked to leave contact information if they can so that enforcement officers can verify the location of the build-up if needed.

If a member of the public making a complaint wishes to remain anonymous, they should let the customer care desk know.

“I can guarantee the name will stay anonymous,” said the senior enforcement officer.

On Halloween night, there will be a tiered call system.

If a member of the public is concerned about a lit bonfire on Halloween night, they should contact the emergency services.

The emergency services will contact the relevant on-call officer.

The enforcement officer said it may not be possible for services to reach lit bonfires due to conflict situations and the health safety of staff.

However, the staff will deal with the damage done to the site in the week following Halloween.

The matter was also raised at last week’s Thurles Municipal District council meeting. Councillors have been made aware of the protocol.