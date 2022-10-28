Tipperary Joint Policing Committee to ask for drug support workers

Outgoing Tipperary Chief Superintendent Derek Smart has said there is a need for drug support workers in the county.

Speaking at a recent sitting of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee, he said many of those who come in contact with the guards are young people, and the gardaí are the organisation best suited to supporting them.

He said he would like units in Nenagh, Clonmel and Roscrea.

“At least then we could support them in that spiral,” said Chief Supt Smart.

Cllr Pat English suggested writing to the department about installing drug support units.The proposal was seconded by Cllr Mark Fitzgerald.

As part of his presentation on crime statistics, Chief Supt Smart said offences related to drugs for personal use were down 40% (464-280) in the year to date. Sale and supply offences were down 7%.

However, detections were also down. Cllr Pat English asked if drug detections are down, does that mean figures are skewed.

He said he is concerned drug dealers were moving to under-resourced villages where there may not be a garda station.

He called for a dedicated drugs unit to be located in Clonmel.