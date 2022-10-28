PROPERTY WATCH: This sweet little cottage in Tipperary at that price is a steal

This cottage in Cloughjordan is on the market for €175,000.
The two-bedroom, one-bathroom property is located 5km from Cloughjordan and 12km from Nenagh town.
The roof has been recently insulated, and the new electrics were installed.
It sits just over half an acre with 'expansive' lawns, two sheds and an apple orchard.
The property is listed by REA Eoin Dillon and more information is available here.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.