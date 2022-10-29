Search

29 Oct 2022

Tipperary TD welcomes €7.8m in funding for rural communities under LEADER programme

29 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill has welcomed €7.8m in funding to support rural communities and enterprises across Tipperary under the LEADER programme.  

Interested groups are now being invited to apply for funding under the LEADER programme which will support thousands of locally-led rural development and enterprise projects over the next five years.   

Encouraging groups from across Tipperary to apply, Deputy Cahill said: "I'm delighted to see this significant allocation of leader funding which will support local development and enterprise projects across the county over the next five years."

He said that funding streams like LEADER are imperative to supporting rural communities and enterprises across Tipperary and I would encourage all interested groups to apply.  

"LEADER funding has been a very successful project for the county and I look forward to working with local groups in their applications for this funding," said Deputy Cahill.

Completed Expressions of Interest forms must be submitted by email only to leader2327@drcd.gov.ie no later than 5.30pm on Friday, December 16, 2022.

