29 Oct 2022

Thirteen haunting Halloween events this bank holiday weekend from across Tipperary

29 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

1. Spleodar -Nenagh

Nenagh's hugely successful Spleodar Arts Festival kicked off this week, and the fun continues this weekend. 

This evening Saturday, October 29, there will be a Halloween parade from 5:30pm starting on Friar Street, followed by a fire performance at Nenagh Gaol. 

On Sunday, there will be a virtual reality studio, a treasure hunt and more. 

The festival ends with a fireworks display at the CBS sportsfield at 7pm. 

More information is available here

2. Zombie Walk -Clonmel

A Zombie Walk will start at Market Place at 6.30pm in Clonmel on Monday, October 31. 

Get dressed up and enjoy the Halloween shop installations around the town. 

3.Halloween in Clonmel

In addition to the Zombie Walk, there will also be an art competition organised by South Tipperary Arts Centre, a spooky guided tour by the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History and a costume competition on the evening of the zombie walk.

Click the link below for more information.

Zombie Walk will be a highlight of Halloween festivities in Clonmel

A great chance to get into costume for some Halloween fun

4.Halloween at Burncourt

On Sunday, there will be Kiwi Paddy, Konor the Entertainer, burgers frying, coffee, hot chocolate and cakes. Venue at the rear of Hillview.

Click the link below for more information.

Next Sunday Burncourt is the place to be in Tipperary - Scarecrows, Pumpkins and Kiwi Paddy

5. Zombie Dash- Tipperary Town

Tipperary County Council and Tipperary Credit Union Limited are hosting a Halloween fun event at Market Yard from 3:30pm today, October 29.

More information and registration available here.

6.Thurles Halloween Festival
There is still time to join the fun at the Thurles Halloween Arts Festival.

Tomorrow, October 30, there will be a ghost train, a fire show and street entertainment in Thurles Town Park.

On Sunday, the Rugby Club will play host a fireworks display and funfair.

For more events and information, click here.

7. Family Karaoke and table quiz- Thurles

Thurles Community Panto Society is hosting a karaoke night and table quiz at Monks Pub on Sunday. 

Tables are  €20

More information available here

8. Crooked Crossroads - A Family-Friendly Murder Mystery-Ballyhane

Myles Breen playing Detective Gunter Murphy, along with a cast of actors, will perform the Curse at the Crooked Crossroads Monday, October 31, at Bolands of Ballyhane

More information available here.

And if Halloween is not your thing: 

9. Big Splash Small Fish- Knockavilla Hall

Suir Productions will perform Big Splash Small Fish on Saturday and Sunday. Doors open at 7pm.

Click the link below for more information.

Big Splash Small Fish - If you want a good laugh in Tipperary this holiday weekend

10. Autumn Local Live at The Big Top Marquee - Fethard

Norma Manly, Mojo'D Blues Band and Wig Wam Glam Band are to play at Clonacody House this evening from 6pm.

There will be a full bar and food on the night. Tickets are only €20.

More information is available here.

11. Bright Falls: Dusk’ Album Launch- Thurles

Thurles alternative-rock recording artist Bright Falls are launching their debut album ‘Dusk’ tonight at The Source Arts Centre from 8:30pm on Saturday, October 29.

Tickets are €15.

More information is available here.

12.Photo Exhibition-Cloughjordan

Seamus Costello's photo exhibition opened this week in the Middle Country Cafe.

The exhibition will be open until December 11.

13. Killavilla Live-Roscrea

Killavilla Community Hall will host a night of song music and comedy on Saturday October 29 and October 30 in Donaghmore Museum. 

Starting at 8pm. 

Special guests include Mick Creagh, Jim O'Brien and Noel Joyce. 

Admission €10 

News

