Checkpoints in Tipperary have increased and the results speak for themselves
Fatal collisions in the county are down 43% (7-4), a recent sitting of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee has heard.
Gardaí carried out 2,873 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints across the county, an increase of 73% according to the outgoing Chief Superintendent Derek Smart’s presentation.
Driving while intoxicated accounted for 196 incidents which was down 7% (-40% for drug driving).
There was a 37% reduction in those driving while holding mobile phones according to the Chief Supt’s presentation.
Speeding was down 20%, the JPC was told.
However, crashes involving serious injuries were up 21% (29-35) and driving without a seatbelt was up 14%.
The statistics given were correct as of October 30, 2022
