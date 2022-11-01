Search

01 Nov 2022

Sadness as popular serving Nenagh garda Deirdre Darcy passes away

Sadness as popular serving Nenagh garda Deirdre Darcy passes away

The late Garda Deirdre Darcy Hogan

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Nov 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Tipperary Division of An Garda Síochána was in mourning this week following the death of popular serving member Deirdre Darcy Hogan.

Garda Darcy Hogan of Munlusk, Aglish, Roscrea; Borrisokane, and Portumna, who served in Nenagh Garda station, died peacefully in the care of the Galway Clinic on Sunday surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Frank and Mary Larkin, Deirdre is deeply missed by her loving and devoted husband Noel; sons Thomas and Jack; daughter Sarah; brothers Joe, Noel and Francis; sister Merlyn; father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends.

Deirdre (nee Larkin) is reposing at her home in Munlusk, Aglish, (E53 HX03) from 12 noon until 7pm this Tuesday, November 1.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for the repose of Deirdre's soul, on Wednesday, November 2, at 12 noon in the Church of St Michael the Archangel, Aglish.

The Mass will be live streamed for those who are unable to attend.

The funeral cortège will continue afterward Mass to Ss Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Borrisokane, where Deirdre will be laid to rest.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

