PICS: Nenagh 1995 county title winning team have brilliant silver jubilee celebrations

The history-making Nenagh Éire Óg hurling team of 1995 was honoured on County Final Day in Semple Stadium on Sunday to mark the silver jubilee of their achievement of winning the Dan Breen Cup.

The first and only time that the club has won the county senior hurling championship - the players and mentors received a great reception from the attendance in the Field of Dreams as they were introduced to the crowd during the break between the senior and premier intermediate finals.

The group had attended a County Board arranged pre-game reception in The Dome beforehand and they then made their way to the VIP area of Ardán Úi Riain where they were joined by the GAA President, Larry McCarthy, and other dignitaries to watch the games unfold.

Once the games had concluded, the party moved to the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh where a banquet ensued and each of the members of the team and management were presented with a framed photo of the team which had been taken on the field earlier in the day - this presentation and the days events was sponsored by the Tipperary Star in conjunction with the Tipperary County GAA Board.

It was a great day of celebration for the Nenagh Éire Óg club and many of the players were meeting up for the first time as a group since their historic victory, achieved over Boherlahan Dualla. The club has been dining at the top table in Tipperary since, having won a number of north titles and coming close to winning back the Dan Breen Cup again, without actually getting over the line.

There were many speakers on the evening, but the contribution of team captain Conor O’Donovan stands out as he lauded the players for having achieved something unique - an achievement which becomes more noteworthy with the passing of time.

Pictures: Bridget Delaney