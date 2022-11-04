Search

04 Nov 2022

Nenagh man with numerous no insurance convictions is jailed for similar offences

A young Nenagh man who has a number of previous convictions for driving without insurance was jailed by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at Nenagh District Court on two counts of driving without insurance.

Shane Harty, 24, of 54 Ormond Street, Nenagh, pleaded to driving without insurance at Parkmore Halting Site, Roscrea, on August 28, 2021, and to having no driving licence on the same date.

He also pleaded to driving without insurance at Gortybrigane, Birdhill, on June 6, 2022, and to having no licence.

The court heard that Mr Harty had six previous convictions for no insurance and had been given a 15-month suspended sentence by Judge Mary Cashin at Nenagh District Court on October 21, 2022, for similar offences on July 12, 2021, and July 15, 2021.

Mr Harty's solicitor, Liz McKeever, said that her client was a young man who was known to the court.

Outlining his difficult upbringing, she said that Mr Harty's father had been murdered when he was just five years old.

She said Mr Harty was married with two children and another child had died from Sudden Infant Death syndrome in 2021.

“That has had an impact on him. He has also lost his home because the landlord is selling the property,” said Ms McKeever.

The solicitor pointed out that Mr Harty had given an undertaking to Judge Cashin never to drive again without insurance.

She also told the court that he had a custodial sentence under appeal to the circuit court.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath jailed Mr Harty for four months and disqualified him from driving for four years for having no insurance at Gortybrigane, Birdhill, on June 6, 2022.

Judge MacGrath jailed Mr Harty for three months, concurrent, for the offence at Parkmore Halting Site and disqualified him from driving for four years.

She took both charges of having no licence into account.

