AIL Rugby Previews: Three Tipperary clubs in action this coming weekend

Three Tipperary clubs are back in action this weekend in the All-Ireland Rugby Leagues with some tough fixtures in round five of the competitions.

Cashel RFC are the first team in action in Divison 2A, as they host Antrim side Ballymena in Spafield on Saturday. Only a single point separates the teams in the table, with Ballymena having won three of their four games so far.

Also in action in 2A are Nenagh Ormond, who will be hoping to bounce back after an encouraging loss to Ballymena away last weekend. Nenagh claimed a very useful bonus point in that game, and will be hoping they can continue their decent early season form which sees them mid table as they host Cork side Dolphin in New Ormond Park on Saturday. See starting team below.

Finally, Clonmel RFC are in action in as they welcome Bangor to Ardghaoithe on Saturday. Despite a brilliant opening day victory at home to Midleton at the start of October, Clonmel have struggled for form, as last weekend they took a beating away to Skerries. They are currently second from bottom but a win here would see them shoot up the table.

All games are fixed for this Saturday November 5th with 2.30pm throw in times.