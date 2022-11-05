Nenagh author's book on developing a professional approach to midwifery and nursing

A new book which examines how the professionalisation and development of nursing and midwifery in the nineteenth century was reflected in two poor law unions between 1882 and 1922 has been published by local author Lisa McGeeney.

The book, Nursing and Midwifery in the Poor Law Unions of Borrisokane and Nenagh, 1882–1922, differentiates between trained and untrained nurses and midwives, examines how each type of nurse was perceived and who they were.

The employment opportunities for these nurses and midwives were primarily in the poor law medical relief services as dispensary midwives or as nurses within the workhouse infirmary and fever hospital.

Between 1882 and 1922 untrained nurses and midwives were slowly replaced by their trained counterparts.

This was supported by campaigns for reform of the old systems, government bodies and legislation.

Home nursing by district nurses was introduced to the area in 1909 under the auspices of the Women’s National Health Association.

The district nurse provided education and home nursing to patients with tuberculosis and later to mothers and babies under the Mother and Child Welfare Scheme in 1919.

Lisa McGeeney, MA, is a registered nurse, midwife and public health nurse.

Nursing and Midwifery in the Poor Law Unions of Borrisokane and Nenagh, 1882–1922 is published by Four Courts Press and is available in all good bookshops and online via: www.fourcourtspress.ie