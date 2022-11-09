GAA Fixtures: U21 championship continues in North Tipperary this weekend

County Tipperary
12-11-2022 (Sat)
FBD Insurance U19B Football Championship Semi Final
Cappawhite V Upperchurch Drombane in Boherlahan 1.30
AIB Munster Junior Football Championship Quarter Final
Thurles Sarsfields V Liscannor in Hennessy Memorial Park Miltown Malbay 1.15
AIB Munster Senior Football Championship Quarter Final
Clonmel Commercials V Nemo Rangers in Pairc Uí Chaoimh 7.15
Mid Tipperary
09-11-2022 (Wed)
Munster Construction U21B Football Championship Semi Final
Moyne Templetuohy V Loughmore Castleiney in Templetuohy 8.00
13-11-2022 (Sun)
Munster Construction U21A Football Championship Semi Final
Holycross Ballycahill V JK Brackens in Templemore 2.00
North Tipperary
13-11-2022 (Sun)
U21A Hurling Championship
Borris-Ileigh V Kiladangan in Borris-Ileigh 12.00
Toomevara V Roscrea in Toomevara 12.00
U21B Hurling Championship
Ballinahinch/Templederry V Clonakenny/Moneygall in Templederry 12.00
Silvermines V Lorrha Rovers in Dolla 12.00
Burgess V Newport in Kilcolman 12.00
West Tipperary
13-11-2022 (Sun)
U21A Hurling Championship
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Arravale Rovers in Sean Treacy Park 11.30
Clonoulty Rossmore V Éire Óg/Treacys in Clonoulty 2.00
U21B Hurling Championship
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Rockwell/Rosegreen in Bansha 12.00
Lattin Cullen V Golden Kilfeacle in Lattin 12.00
