Search

12 Nov 2022

Memorial to be unveiled for 9/11 victims at St Mary's Garden of Remembrance, Thurles

The event takes place on Sunday

St Mary's Garden of Remembrance will host the unveiling of the memorial on Sunday next

St Mary's Garden of Remembrance will host the unveiling of the memorial on Sunday next

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Nov 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Remembrance Sunday will be celebrated on Sunday next in Thurles with a special unveiling of a memorial to all those who lost their lievs in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the USA.


Celebrations will commence with the 11:00am Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles, celebrated by His Grace Most Rev Kieran O’ Reilly.


After Mass a parade to St Mary’s International Garden Of Remembrance will be led by His Excellency Mr. Ki - Hwan Kweon, Republic of Korea Ambassador to Ireland.


The Remembrance Sunday ceremony running order is as follows: Chairman’s address, and invited guests; a special memorial will be unveiled to all who died in the 9 / 11 terrorist attacks on the United States of America, by Dr Martin Semple, Denver Colorado and formly of Fianna Road Thurles.


Prayers and blessings by His Grace, Most Rev Kieran O’ Reilly and Cannon Ian Coulter, Church of Ireland Kilkennny; Wreath Laying Ceremony; one minute of silence; a lament played by Piper Ryan; the Last Post, Reveille; the American National Anthem played by members of the Cashel Brass Band, and the playing of the Irish National Anthem by Piper Ryan.


This is the 22 nd annual Remembrance Sunday Ceremony organised By Durlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial Committee.


All are welcome to attend the Mass in the Cathedral of The Assumption and the Ceremony in St Mary’s International Garden of Remembrance.


If you would like to lay a wreath on the day please contact, Mr. John Wort, Chairman at 0861528565.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media