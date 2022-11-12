Check out this beautiful residence with stunning views on sale in north Tipperary

Carrigahorig, Terryglass, Co. Tipperary, E45 R721
This stunning six-bedroom, five-bathroom property is on sale in Carrigahorig, Terryglass, for €375,000.
It sits on .1.03 acres of land with landscaped lawns and a beautiful garden.
It is located close to Terryglass and Portumna.
The house has been a dispensary and a restaurant.
Other highlights include plenty of space, a reception room and gorgeous countryside views.
