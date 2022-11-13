Tipperary drivers should know about these road disruptions from Monday
Tipperary County Council has announced temporary traffic management measures on the following roads starting Monday, November 14.
M8 Motorway
Tipperary County Council is informing the public of number of closures on the M8 Motorway this week.
On Monday and Tuesday, the M8 Motorway at Junction 8 (Cashel/Clonmel) off-Slip and on-slip will be closed between 8pm (Monday) and 6am (Tuesday).
M8 mainline traffic will not be affected.
An alternative route is available:
Exit the M8 Motorway at Junction 9 onto the R639 towards Cashel Town, onto lower Green Street and Upper Green Street to Junction 8.
The M8 Motorway mainline from Junction 6 (Horse and Jockey/Thurles) Northbound to Junction 4 (Urlingford/Johnstown/Kilkenny) Northbound will be closed from 7am to 7pm on Wednesday and Thursday.
An alternative route is available as follows:
Exit the M8 Motorway at Junction 6 (Horse and Jockey/Thurles), turn left in the Horse and Jockey on the R639, follow through Littleton, Ballyshane and Urlingford, turn left onto the R693 after Urlingford and re-join the M8 Motorway at Junction 4.
On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the M8 Motorway mainline from Junction 7 (Cashel/Dundrum) Northbound to Junction 6 (Horse and Jockey/Thurles) Northbound will be closed between 7am and 7pm.
Alternative route available as follows:
Exit the M8 Motorway at Junction 7 onto the R639, follow the R639 through the Horse and Jockey, turn left in the Horse and Jockey on the N62 and re-join the M8 Motorway in Junction 6 (Horse and Jockey/Thurles).
NOTICES STILL IN PLACE
N24 Clonmel Inner Relief Road
A VRS barrier installation will necessitate temporary traffic management on the N24 Clonmel Inner Relief Road between Cashel and Cahir road roundabouts.
The works are to take place between October 24 and December 22 between 8am and 6pm.
The Road is narrowing along the verges, and two-way traffic will be maintained.
R-660 Bowes Corner, Thurles
Stop and Go and one-way systems will remain in place on the R-660 Bowes Corner Thurles until December 2.
The measures are in place between 7am and 7pm.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.
N24 CARRICK-ON-SUIR
Traffic measures are currently in place on the N24 Carrick on Suir between 8am and 6pm until May 20, 2023.
This is to facilitate work between the 50km/h sign at either end of the town for approximately 3.5km.
THE N76 GRANGEMOCKLER
Stop-and-go traffic management is in place on the N76 Grangemockler until May 2023 from 8am until 6pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.