Curtain up: Nenagh Players back on stage with a play full of twists and surprises

The Nenagh Players will perform their first full-length play since Covid-19 took centre stage, Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution, in Nenagh Arts Centre from November 16-20.

The production will see a number of new faces join Players stalwarts in this tense courtroom drama of justice and betrayal centering around the trial of Leonard Vole (Paul Browne) and whether or not he is a murderer. As usual with the master crime writer Christie, the play is full of twists and surprises at every turn.

The play is the first arts centre production to be directed by Noel Stanley, who is more familiar to being under the stage lights that behind the scenes.

A long-time member of the Players, Noel was last seen in the Players successful one-act run in the arts centre last March as part of Last Tango in Little Grimley.

Over the past few weeks he has been gently guiding the cast in their respective roles.

Taking the lead as Leonard Vole, is newcomer to the Players Paul Browne - though not new to the stage. Paul is a Nenagh Choral Society member, and most recently appeared in their production of Chess last April.

Playing the dutiful wife and love interest Romaine Vole is Caroline Morgan, who made her Players debut in The Lithium Waltz last March. However, this is her first time in a full-length production.

Caroline has a wonderful connection to Witness for the Prosecution as her father, Paddy, played a part in it when the Players staged it in 1976.

Hoping to save Leonard Vole from the gallows is Kevin Ryan as defence counsel Sir Wilfrid Robarts. Kevin has appeared as Flanagan in The Field and in a number of one-acts with the Players over the years.

Aiding Kevin in the defence is another Players new face, Paul Shesgreen (Mr Mayhew), who will be more familiar to audiences through his many roles with Nenagh Choral Society.

Paul is following in the footsteps of his aunt Olive (Corcoran) Hayes and uncle Jimmy Hayes, who were both members of the Nenagh Players.

He has performed six shows with the Choral Society, appearing in the role of Mr Enoch Snow in Carousel; Fagan in Oliver; Nanki-Poo in Hot Mikado; Captain Von-Trapp in The Sound of Music, and Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, with a reappearance this year as the Arbiter in Chess.

In recent years he has been heavily involved in bringing about the concerts An Evening with … in Nenagh where he has performed alongside his daughter, Grace, as part of the Ballycommon Sponsored Ride annual programme of events.

Another new addition to the Players is Sharon Kelly. Sharon, who plays Clegg, moved to Nenagh in 2015 and joined Nenagh Choral Society soon after, taking to the stage for productions, including Sister Act, My Fair Lady and Chess. With Bravo Theatre Group, she performed in Michael Collins: A Musical Drama. While this is her first performance with the Players, Sharon says it will not be her last.

Maggie Smith, who was last seen as Nurse Ratchett in One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest in 2019 just before lockdown started, takes on the role of Janet McKenzie. She also appeared as Masie Flanagan in The Field as well as in two one acts, Shakespeare’s a Dick and Power Lunch.

Another new face is that of Ciara Stanley as The Other Woman. Ciara made her debut with the Players in the recent Dinner Theatre run.

She started acting at the age of six with Kids on Stage and continued to act for numerous years. She played the lead role in Alice in Wonderland in 2011.

Following this, she performed with Nenagh Youth Choral Society on several occasions.

Joining the Players for the first time on the big stage is Anne Popplewell (Greta), who also took part in Dinner Theatre. Prior to joining the Players after Covid restrictions were lifted, Anne's experience of theatre was with an Operatic Society in the UK.

Kevin Whelan (Dr Wyatt) is a Players stalwart and has performed in many of their productions. He has competed in the All Ireland drama festival and played iconic roles such as Johnnypateenmike in The Cripple of Inishmean, and Joxer Daly in Juno and the Paycock.

Helen Kinsella (Myers, QC) joined Nenagh Players in 2021 and has performed in one acts, rehearsed reading and dinner theatre. She studied Performing Arts at the BRITS Performing Arts School and is delighted to be treading the boards once more.

Among the other cast members are Seamus McCarthy (Carter); Jim Kennedy(Inspector Hearne); Conal Daly (Court Usher); Orna Daly (Court Stenographer); Noel Stanley(Policeman); Doley Quigley Emily Dooley and Andrew Dagg (Jury).

Witness for the Prosecution runs at Nenagh Arts Centre nightly at 8pm from Tuesday, November 16, to Sunday, November 20.

Tickets €18/€16. Bookings: www.nenagharts.com; ph: 067-34400