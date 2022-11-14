Cahill names Tipperary senior hurling panel for the league

Noel McGrath has been named Tipperary captain for 2023
Tipperary senior hurling Manager Liam Cahill has announced that Loughmore Castleiney's Noel McGrath will be the Tipperary senior hurling captain for 2023.
Noel has been a member of the Tipperary senior hurling panel since 2009, He made his first appearance for the team on the 14th of February 2009 when he came on as a substitute in a 2-15 to 0-09 defeat of Cork. To date Noel has made a total of 136 league and championship appearances for Tipperary winning All Ireland senior hurling medals in 2010, 2016 and 2019 and Munster senior hurling medals in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2016. Noel was awarded hurling All Star awards in 2009, 2010 and 2019.
Ronan Maher of Thurles Sarsfields will be the vice-captain for 2023.
Ahead of their return to training on November 24th, Cahill and his management team have announced a 40 man pre league panel chosen from a large pool of clubs across the county and further afield.
In total 25 clubs are represented on the current panel. A number of players who are currently unavailable due to injury have not been included at this point, the team management will continue to assess further potential panel members prior to the commencement of the Allianz Hurling league in early 2023.
The panel comprises:
Cathal Barrett Holycross Ballycahill
Conor Bowe Moyne Templetuohy
Michael Breen Ballina
Ger Browne Cashel King Cormacs
Paddy Cadell JK Brackens
Seamus Callanan Drom & Inch
John Campion Drom & Inch
Pauric Campion Drom & Inch
Ciaran Connolly Loughmore Castleiney
Eoghan Connolly Cashel King Cormacs
Paddy Creedon Thurles Sarsfields
Joe Fogarty Moneygall
Jason Forde Silvermines
Enda Heffernan Clonoulty Rossmore
Barry Hogan Kiladangan
Seamus Kennedy St Marys
Mark Keogh kilsheelan Kilcash
Patrick Maher Lorrha Dorrha
Ronan Maher Thurles Sarsfields
Jake Morris Nenagh Eire Og
Conor McCarthy Nenagh Eire Og
Dan McCormack Borris Ileigh
Brian McGrath Loughmore Castleiney
John McGrath Loughmore Castleiney
Noel McGrath Loughmore Castleiney
Shane Neville Cratloe, Clare
Andrew Ormond JK Brackens
Gearoid O'Connor Moyne Templetuohy
Cian O Dwyer Clonakenny
Kian O'Kelly Kilruane MacDonaghs
Bryan O'Mara Holycross Ballycahill
Niall O'Meara Kilruane McDonaghs
James Quigley Kiladangan
Gavin Ryan Upperchurch Drombane
Jack Ryan Clonoulty Rossmore
Johnny Ryan Arravale Rovers
Sean Ryan Templederry Kenyons
Rhys Shelly Moycarkey -Borris
Conor Stakelum Thurles Sarsfields
Alan Tynan Roscrea
