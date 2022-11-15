INTERESTING: Here is what people in Tipperary think about protests
Over the weekend, we asked Tipperary readers on Tipperarylive, Nenaghlive, and Irelandlive if they thought protest was an effective way to have your voice heard.
And the results were interesting.
Of those who answered the poll, 47.6% thought it was, while 42.9% said no.
Lastly, 9.5% were not sure.
Check it out for yourself.
Note: results based on a very small amount of the population.
