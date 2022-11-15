Tipperary people are being urged to get their Covid and flu booster vaccinations

A senior U Limerick Hospital Group doctor who advises the Covid-19 vaccination effort in the region has urged anyone eligible to receive vaccine boosters to book their vaccination appointment and protect themselves against anticipated surges in Covid and flu infections this winter.

Dr Eithne Mulloy, a respiratory physician who is medical adviser to the Mid West Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, warned: “Covid-19 is still an ever-present threat. It hasn’t gone away. And it’s particularly important coming into the winter to get vaccinated.”26 cases daily, or 109 over the previous fortnight.

Her advice comes as the most recent figures for Covid in Tipperary show that in the week ending November 7, Tipperary was registering 26 cases daily.

The highest level of infection was among the 25-44 age group, with 11 cases reported being reported daily.

No Covid-related deaths were recorded in Tipperary in the two weeks to November 7.

Tipperary ranks fifth behind Dublin for cases registered.

Dr Mulloy was speaking as the HSE nationally targeted some 170,000 60-64-year-olds via phone text message, alerting them to their eligibility for a second Covid-19 booster, and reminding them to make their appointment via HSE.ie to receive the vaccine.

“People in this age group have been eligible for a second vaccine booster since August, and as we close in on winter, it’s of critical importance that they protect themselves and others. The effects of Covid-19 can be serious, particularly for those with chronic health conditions,” she said.

Dr Mulloy said that while nationally there were increasing numbers of people being hospitalised due to Covid-19, numbers of patients requiring critical care for the disease were still relatively low because of the level of vaccination to date.

“The reality is that over time, your resistance wanes, and the effectiveness of the vaccine wanes, and the virus keeps mutating, so we have to keep up with it,” Dr Mulloy added.

The HSE is urging those aged 60-64 years who have not come forward to date, to book an appointment. It must be at least four months since your last booster, or since you tested positive for Covid-19, or had Covid symptoms.

If you want to book a vaccination appointment, see HSE.ie to book for Dose 1 and Dose 2; First Booster; Second Booster; Third Booster

Meanwhile, the HSE is advising that anyone with concerns about receiving text messages related to vaccine appointments should contact HSELive on 1800-700700. The HSE will never ask people for bank details or to pay for Covid-19 vaccination.