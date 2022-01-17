Tipp patients could be affected by latest Limerick hospital restrictions

UL Hospitals group has announced that they will be implementing visitor restrictions in University Hospital Limerick.

The restrictions come as the hospital attempts to manage a covid-19 outbreak, affecting three wards at the Dooradoyle hospital.

As a precaution, visitor restrictions are now in place in all inpatient wards at the hospital, adding to the restrictions currently being implemented in the Emergency Department, Acute Surgical Assessment Unit, and Acute Medical Assessment Unit.

“We regret any inconvenience this visiting ban causes for patients and their loved ones. Our outbreak control team has convened and hospital management has decided it is now necessary to impose these measures in the interests of patient safety and keeping essential services open for all our patients," a hospital press release detailed.

“We wish to reassure patients and their loved ones that all appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients within our health facilities, and also within the wider community.

Exceptions to the visiting ban are:

Parents visiting children in hospital

People assisting confused patients (e.g. dementia) (on a case-by-case basis)

People visiting patients who are critically unwell or at end of life (on a case-by-case basis)

“All these exemptions are limited to one person per patient only.

“We are also appealing to members of the public not to visit their relatives/loved ones outdoors on the grounds of the hospital as this can also present a Covid-19 transmission risk.”