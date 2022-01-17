Take a look at the new hotel revitalising London’s coolest postcode

January is always a quiet month for hotels and hospitality. Recovering from festive celebrations, most businesses ease themselves into the new year.

This Christmas, however, was different.

As Omicron whipped across the country, parties were cancelled, bookings ceased, and everyone stayed at home. The effect was felt more acutely in London, suffering the dual blow of a collapse in foreign tourism.

But in times of crisis, people stick together – a sense of solidarity demonstrated in one of the capital’s most exciting new neighbourhood hotels.

A fashionable design property overlooking the graffiti-daubed concrete high rises and multi-stories of East London’s coolest postcode, Mondrian Shoreditch captures a community spirit that’s breathing new life into the neighbourhood.

Here’s why you should visit…

Bedrooms are a suite success

Award-winning London interior design studio Goddard Littlefair were responsible for the complete overhaul of an existing hotel (opened in August 2021), now transformed into a 120-bedroom property – including 13 suites.

Brick-walled rooms reflect the raw, gritty charm of Shoreditch, elevated by leather sofas, freestanding bathtubs, and showers with a steam room function.

Some suites have outdoor terraces, while others have been fashioned as mini apartments.

Praises will be sung from the rooftops

Hotel guests have access to rooftop bar, Altitude at The Curtain, for breakfast – or for the duration of their stay if they book directly with the hotel. Along with a bright, naturally-lit bistro, find a heated outdoor pool, sun loungers and a rack of beach towels. Dawn swims above a skyline of concrete towers and steaming vents sum up urban living at its best.

A fully-equipped gym and spa can be found on the lower floor for more conventional exercise and discreet relaxation.

Spanish wonder-chef Dani Garcia has opened his first UK restaurant here



Hoping to repeat the success of his laidback restaurants in Malaga, Madrid and Ibiza, three Michelin star Andalusian chef Dani Garcia has launched in London.

Fish mobiles dangling from the ceiling of BiBo hint at the menu on offer in this Spanish tapas kitchen. Choose from a selection of twists on traditional paella – including lobster, octopus, rib eye steak and roast chicken (from £46-£80). Of the smaller bites, creamy porcini croquettes (£12) and grilled avocado with pesto and feta (£13) come highly recommended.

Be wary of the deliciously dangerous chocolate mousse – recommended for two, large enough to feed four, but all too easily lapped up by one (£14).

Cocktail bar Christina’s champions local living

A long copper bar decorated with playful pastel furnishings and botanical motifs, this street-level hang-out has designs on being one of the capital’s top cocktail joints. Creative takes on classic drinks include a Negroni made with yuzu (£12.50) and a Lagerita, mixing IPA with mezcal (£14.50).

In keeping with current times, there’s a strong focus on sustainability and zero waste. House cocktails are served on tap using kegerators (a large-scale refrigerated drinks dispenser), and all products used are sourced from local independent suppliers, start-ups and brands with social impact.

Gins from Victory Distillery based in E17 are stocked in the bar and coffee comes from Redemption Roasters, who train and employ prison offenders to give them a new start in life.

It’s got a member’s club to rival Soho House

Knocking the socks of anything else you can find in London, the Curtain Club is a lifestyle hub combining co-working spaces, meeting rooms and an impressive selection of bars, lounges and an event space.

Exhibitions from artists in residence are held in the spaces, and a screening room will host a series of movie nights in the coming months – with a retro popcorn machine for a touch of nostalgia. A calendar of workshops, talks, wine tastings and fitness classes is also planned.

Up to 2,000 annual memberships are available (from £1,200) but for the time being, it’s also possible to sign up for a month.

How to plan your trip

Doubles at Mondrian Shoreditch London start from £299 with breakfast. For more information, visit mondrianshoreditch.com.