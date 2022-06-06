These top European hotels cost less than £100 per night

As living costs continue to spiral out of control, dreams of a summer holiday seem to be drifting further away.
But it is still possible to have a relaxing break without have to spend a fortune. From budget city hotels to great value self-catering apartment properties, there are some great options across the continent.
Here are some of the best…
Magdas Hotel, Vienna, Austria
Rooms feature several upcycled elements, including wardrobes fashioned from compartments of the Austrian Federal Railway trains, along with hand-knitted lampshades and vintage furniture. Staff, who hail from a variety of backgrounds, enliven stays with tales and anecdotes shared from their various cultures. Rooms from £86 per night. Visit magdas-hotel.at
Mercure Amsterdam City, Netherlands
INNSiDE Manchester, UK
Fancy a city break closer to home? Part of Spanish hotel chain Melia, this sleek, centrally located hotel is perfect for enjoying Manchester’s highlights at an impressively low price. Inside the First Street Bar & Kitchen with Gino D’Acampo, guests can socialise while sampling innovative dishes. A spa, meanwhile, offers a Finnish sauna and steam room, along with a selection of treatments. Rooms from £55 per night. Visit melia.com
Barcelo Montecastillo Golf Hotel, Jerez, Spain
Proving it’s possible to sleep like a king on a (semi) pauper’s wage, this converted 19th century castle on the outskirts of Jerez de la Frontera is astonishingly well priced. Recently refurbished, its 124 rooms and 38 villas are only a 30-minute drive from the beach and 10-minute drive to the nearest airport.
Along with a superb setting, the highlight is an 18-hole golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus – considered to be one of the top ten golf courses in Spain. There is also a driving range, putting and chipping greens and a golf academy for up and coming golfers. Rooms from £90 per night with breakfast. Visit barcelo.com
DAVE Red Athens, Greece
This fun-loving, energetic property is a breath of budget-friendly fresh air in a city shaping up to be one of Europe’s hippest urban destinations. Find it on the recently restored Omonia Square, featuring numerous cafes and an ecological water fountain illuminated by LED technology.
Inside, the 87-room property blends punchy industrial decor with playful retro references. Spend time exploring the Greek capital’s tavernas and street food stalls serving affordably priced traditional dishes. Rooms from £48 per night. Visit brownhotels.com
Wyndham Residences Tenerife Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain
Located on a hillside on Tenerife’s southern coast, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this established resort is close to popular seaside town of Playa de Las Americas. The 89 apartments have balconies overlooking the water, along with fully equipped kitchens – ideal for saving even more money during a stay. Beaches including Playa de Torviscas and Playa del Duque are within easy reach, along with water park Siam Park. Apartments from £76 per night. Visit wyndhamhotels.com
