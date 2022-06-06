These top European hotels cost less than £100 per night

As living costs continue to spiral out of control, dreams of a summer holiday seem to be drifting further away.

But it is still possible to have a relaxing break without have to spend a fortune. From budget city hotels to great value self-catering apartment properties, there are some great options across the continent.

Here are some of the best…

Magdas Hotel, Vienna, Austria

Along with being beneficial to your pocket, this excellent community initiative will boost your conscience too. Part-run by immigrants and former refugees who struggle to find work in Austria, the modern property sits in the 2nd district of Vienna, close to the centre, between the Green Prater and the Danube Canal.

Rooms feature several upcycled elements, including wardrobes fashioned from compartments of the Austrian Federal Railway trains, along with hand-knitted lampshades and vintage furniture. Staff, who hail from a variety of backgrounds, enliven stays with tales and anecdotes shared from their various cultures. Rooms from £86 per night. Visit magdas-hotel.at

Mercure Amsterdam City, Netherlands

Within easy reach from London via Eurostar, this popular Dutch city is perfect for a quick, low-cost getaway. Overlooking the River Amstel, this chain hotel makes the most of the city’s water-based highlights. Watch barges chug past along the canals or hire a bike from the hotel’s on-site rental service to explore like a local. Art fans can visit the nearby Rijksmuseum (home to Rembrandt’s masterpiece, Night Watch) and the Van Gogh and Stedelijk museums. Back at the hotel, relax on an expansive outside terrace and soak up the laidback atmosphere. Rooms from £86 per night. Visit all.accor.com

INNSiDE Manchester, UK



Fancy a city break closer to home? Part of Spanish hotel chain Melia, this sleek, centrally located hotel is perfect for enjoying Manchester’s highlights at an impressively low price. Inside the First Street Bar & Kitchen with Gino D’Acampo, guests can socialise while sampling innovative dishes. A spa, meanwhile, offers a Finnish sauna and steam room, along with a selection of treatments. Rooms from £55 per night. Visit melia.com

Barcelo Montecastillo Golf Hotel, Jerez, Spain



Proving it’s possible to sleep like a king on a (semi) pauper’s wage, this converted 19th century castle on the outskirts of Jerez de la Frontera is astonishingly well priced. Recently refurbished, its 124 rooms and 38 villas are only a 30-minute drive from the beach and 10-minute drive to the nearest airport.

Along with a superb setting, the highlight is an 18-hole golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus – considered to be one of the top ten golf courses in Spain. There is also a driving range, putting and chipping greens and a golf academy for up and coming golfers. Rooms from £90 per night with breakfast. Visit barcelo.com

DAVE Red Athens, Greece



This fun-loving, energetic property is a breath of budget-friendly fresh air in a city shaping up to be one of Europe’s hippest urban destinations. Find it on the recently restored Omonia Square, featuring numerous cafes and an ecological water fountain illuminated by LED technology.

Inside, the 87-room property blends punchy industrial decor with playful retro references. Spend time exploring the Greek capital’s tavernas and street food stalls serving affordably priced traditional dishes. Rooms from £48 per night. Visit brownhotels.com

Wyndham Residences Tenerife Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain



Located on a hillside on Tenerife’s southern coast, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this established resort is close to popular seaside town of Playa de Las Americas. The 89 apartments have balconies overlooking the water, along with fully equipped kitchens – ideal for saving even more money during a stay. Beaches including Playa de Torviscas and Playa del Duque are within easy reach, along with water park Siam Park. Apartments from £76 per night. Visit wyndhamhotels.com