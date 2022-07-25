Search

25 Jul 2022

These are the best value family beach holidays this summer

These are the best value family beach holidays this summer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jul 2022 9:00 AM

Beach holidays are a highlight of any family calendar – but this year, more than ever, spiralling costs could put sun-loungers and surf boards firmly out of reach.

According to a survey by Post Office Travel Money, three-quarters of parents admit overspending by around 38% on their last trip abroad – with meals and kids’ beach extras being the main purse-stretchers.

To help families save money on trips this year, the UK’s leading foreign currency provider has released its annual Family Holiday Report (postoffice.co.uk/familyholidays), produced in partnership with travel company TUI.

As part of their ‘Beach Barometer’, prices in 16 European resorts were compared – from the price of a three-course family meal to the cost of renting a pedalo.

Although soaring inflation combined with sterling’s continuing drop in value means price hikes in most European countries, cash-strapped families will be reassured to know there are still some bargain destinations out there. Bulgaria and Turkey top the list for best value, followed by the Algarve in Portugal.

Richard Sofer, Commercial Director at TUI UK & Ireland, says: “Despite the rising cost of living, there are plenty of holidays that demonstrate good value for money for our customers for this year and beyond.

“We are seeing strong demand, especially for holidays in these more affordable destinations, with Turkey bookings up 60% versus 2019 and the Algarve remaining a firm family favourite, with bookings up a third on 2019, indicating that budget-conscious Brits still want to enjoy an overseas trip.”

Take advantage of these last minute deals to keep costs down…

Icmeler, Turkey

Olympic Holidays (olympicholidays.com) offers seven nights B&B at the 3* Navy Hotel from £655pp per person (two adults and two children), including flights from Gatwick airport (other UK airports available). Departs August 22.

Villa Casa Sol Nascente, Algarve, Portugal

James Villas (jamesvillas.co.uk) offers seven nights at an eight-person villa with gated swimming pool, a short drive from a sandy beach, from £649 in September – working out at £215 per person. Villa ID 976. Flights extra.

Marmaris, Turkey

TUI (tui.co.uk) offers seven nights half-board at the  4T Exelsior Junior from £482 per person (two adults and two children), including flights from Newcastle on August 17.

Albufeira, Algarve, Portugal

Lastminute.com offer four nights all-inclusive at the 5* Sao Rafael Suites from £599 per person (two adults and two children sharing), including flights from London Stansted, all inclusive. Departs July 31.

Sozopol, Bulgaria

TUI (tui.co.uk) offers seven nights half-board at the 4T Santa Maria Holiday Village from £486 per person (two adults and two children sharing), including flights departing from Doncaster Sheffield airport on August 12.

News

