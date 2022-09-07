The best bucket list icy holidays inspired by Frozen Planet II

A decade after they wowed TV audiences with scenes of snowy landscapes and hardy creatures surviving in sub-zero conditions, Sir David Attenborough and the BBC’s Natural History Unit are back with six-part series Frozen Planet II, launching on BBC One on September 11.
Although it took four and a half years to gather shots in some of the world’s most remote locations, it is possible for travellers inspired by the footage to have a polar adventure of their own. As the expedition industry grows and an appetite for bucket list adventures continues, destinations such as Svalbard and South Georgia are becoming more accessible.
Yes, costs are high, but these are once-in-a-lifetime trips to some of the most fragile places on our planet. And as climate changes continues to threaten and reshape the environment, these are experiences you won’t want to put on ice.
Where: Greenland and Iceland
Where: Svalbard, Norway
Once considered a remote wilderness, Arctic archipelago Svalbard has become much more accessible in recent years. But there are still plenty of icy nooks and crannies offering adventure. Travelling by dog sled, this three-day trip starts from the Advent Valley outside Longyearbyen, and explores valleys, mountains and glaciers in a land with no roads. Accommodation is simple trapper-style cabins where everyone gets involved with chopping wood for the oven, melting snow for drinking water and looking after the dogs.
Where: Antarctica
Traditionally, most voyages to Antarctica head along the west coast of the Peninsula. But as temperatures rise and ice shifts, the Weddell Sea is becoming much more accessible. Earlier this year, conditions allowed scientists to uncover explorer Shackleton’s lost ship, The Endurance, and several tourist ships made it as far south as Snow Hill. Quark Expeditions’ Ultramarine vessel aims to visit the remote island, a gateway to one of the few accessible emperor penguin colonies. If conditions allow, a helicopter will transfer guests inland to hike across sea ice and observe the world’s largest penguin and their chicks.
How: Discover the World (discover-the-world.com) offers a 14-night trip from £29,654pp (two sharing), excluding international flights. Departures on November 12 and 24, 2023.
Where: South Georgia
Where: North Spitsbergen, Svalbard, Norway
How: KE Adventure (keadventure.com) offers a 10-day trip from £4,870pp (two sharing), including flights, accommodation and all meals. Departs June 7 and 17, 2023.
