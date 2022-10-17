Is this the greatest fairy-tale holiday at sea?

In Disney’s 1950 animation Cinderella, the unerringly optimistic heroine serenades a pair of chirruping blue birds with A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes.

11 years after the Disney Dream embarked on her maiden voyage, my heart is full as I pose adoringly beside a life-size bronze statue of the soot-to-riches princess on the Disney Wish, the first of three Triton-class ships built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

Enchantment is the theme of Disney Cruise Line’s impressive fifth ship and magical touches begin with mischievous mice Jaq and Gus peeking out from beneath Cinderella’s sculpted ballgown, catching the attention of a slinking Lucifer the cat with a bowl clasped menacingly between his claws.

Feline fury is unleashed at the foot of a sweeping staircase, next to a cloche-encased glass slipper in the main atrium on deck three, which has been redesigned as a Grand Hall.

During the day, the hall’s stage hosts the playful Who’s Behind The Curtain? game show, with appearances from hidden characters.

At night, a chandelier-lighting ceremony dubbed the Kiss Goodnight reveals ribbons of lights embedded in the ornate architecture and chimes that signal the end of Cinderella’s dance d’amour.

Powered by liquefied natural gas, the Wish is a resplendent 144,000 gross ton behemoth stretching 1,119 feet, which boasts 1,254 staterooms with custom-made fairy-tale artwork. and capacity for 4,000 passengers – the same as the Fantasy and Dream.

For its inaugural season, the ship sails exclusively from Port Canaveral in Florida on three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, capital of the Bahamas, and Disney’s private island Castaway Cay.

The bow depicts Captain Minnie Mouse – a long overdue promotion – who joins sweetheart Mickey, Captain Hook and Captain Jack Sparrow at the ship’s helm.

Continuing the visibility of strong female role models, Rapunzel is the first Disney princess immortalised as a signature stern sculpture.

Elegantly ensnared within 60 feet of tumbling golden locks, she wields a paintbrush to apply finishing touches to the insignia, while chameleon sidekick Pascal dangles by his tail, clasping a wooden palette.

The front of each ship is usually off limits to guests.

While the Wish is safely docked, the bow can be accessed by ascending stairwells to deck six, providing stunning views of the bridge and an overhead vantage of the Mickey-shaped sun canopy in the Outdoor Oasis relaxation area of Senses Spa.

Indulgent salon services and treatments on deck five are indicative of premium touches on board the Wish, including 76 concierge staterooms and suites (more than double other Disney vessels), which boast exclusive amenities and access to a Concierge Lounge with a private sun deck.

Uniquely, the ship’s front red funnel houses a 1,966-square-foot Wish Tower Suite that sleeps eight.

Two storeys of opulence inspired by Moana deliver unrivalled ocean views through floor-to-ceiling windows with a price tag comfortably in excess of £15,000.

A Kaiburr Crystal cocktail experience in Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge on deck three comes with lightsabre-rattling £5,022 price tag (including an 18% gratuity).

Other themed libations in the futuristic drinking den with a large virtual window into space are more sensibly priced (mostly £10.50-£17.50), served with theatrical flourishes involving a smoke gun, UV light or an embossed blue ice cube.

Accessed on deck four via an airlock that opens with a satisfying whoosh, the lounge has limited seating for around 35 parched Padawans, so book a timed 45-minute slot as soon as you board.

Even more exclusive, the upscale men’s grooming salon Hook’s Barbery, styled after Captain Hook’s personal quarters aboard the Jolly Roger, accepts walk-ins to its hidden bounty of bourbons, cognacs and whiskeys from 5pm.

A personalised Old Fashioned can be freshly smoked by the bar staff.

The forest-themed 1,274-seat Walt Disney Theatre hosts two exclusive new shows: Disney Seas The Adventure, which foolishly allows Goofy to take charge of the bridge while Captain Minnie is indisposed, and a Broadway-style staging of The Little Mermaid, distinguished by inventive puppetry and a scene-stealing Sebastian during a bubble-filled rendition of Under The Sea.

Onboard WiFi is the most cost-effective and stable in the fleet.

Three packages range from basic (£10.20 per day) for posting text and images to a premium offering (£30.60 per day) that allows land lubbers to surf, email and communicate to their heart’s content – except for accessing content on streaming platforms.

The traditional sail away party – rechristened Set Sail On A Wish – is an eight-minute character-laden musical spectacle led by Fairy Godmother and 12 ribbon-twirling and flag-waving cast members.

An infectious new bop (“I’m ready to set sail!”) beckons Captain Minnie and companions, culminating in a countdown to the signature horn signal of the first seven notes of When You Wish Upon A Star and fluttering cascades of paper streamers.

Disney Cruise Line often dedicates one night to nautical-themed entertainment and the Pirates Rockin’ Parlay Party on the Wish delivers “the boldest beats and swingingest sea shanties” in the company of swashbuckling four-piece The Scallywags and lead singer Captain Red.

Stand portside on Deck 12 for the best view of biodegradable fireworks choreographed to a live rendition of the Pirates Of The Caribbean soundtrack, unobstructed by the AquaMouse water coaster.

The first attraction on a Disney cruise ship snakes around the Wish from an entrance on deck 13 and enlivens the splish-splash thrills of AquaDuck on the Dream and Fantasy with a controlled log-flume-style ascent embellished with video screens and water jets.

It’s giddy fun (you will be deliciously soaked) as two-person inflatable rafts are propelled through 760 feet of enclosed winding tubes.

Ages 3-12 access the Oceaneer Club on deck two via a slide from the Grand Hall (thrill-seeking adults can only helter-skelter during open house on embarkation day).

The Wish’s dedicated kid’s areas are top of the class for immersive storytelling and design.

Young recruits encounter Spider-Man and Black Panther in the Marvel Super Hero Academy while Star Wars: Cargo Bay is filled with otherworldly creatures, including an audio animatronic Porg.

LED constellations in the shape of a snowflake, sun and rose twinkle in the ceiling of the Fairytale Hall to distinguish between prop-laden snugs dedicated to Frozen, Tangled and Beauty And The Beast.

Three signature dining experiences, included in the price of the cruise, are immaculately themed.

Accessed on both sides of the Grand Hall, 1923 (named after the year Walt and brother Roy O. Disney founded their company) adorns walls with memorabilia, animation cells and props.

A rich colour palette of gold, green and chocolate brown evokes bygone Hollywood glamour.

Spiced Ahi tuna with wasabi and yuzu mayonnaise followed by a rack of lamb encrusted with Italian flat parsley and rosemary is comfortably my favourite meal of the voyage.

In (Tony) stark contrast, Worlds Of Marvel on deck four sears retinas with pulsating neon and video screens for a filmed lecture entitled Miracles From Molecules featuring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as Scott Land and Hope van Dyne, aka Ant Man and the Wasp.

The script is hilarious, creating the illusion of interactivity with miniature quantum cores on each table, but the food doesn’t declare infinity war on my taste buds.

Angel hair pasta with caramelised scallops in a chardonnay lemon saffron cream is disappointingly bland.

Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure on deck five is the ship’s crown jewel, presenting a royal engagement party for Queen Anna and beau Kristoff, replete with songs from the films performed by a folk trio on bodhran, fiddle and guitar.

A jaw-dropping animatronic Olaf circles the dining room between courses, as garlic and thyme roasted beef rib-eye melts in my mouth and the happy couple disclose a wedding present fit for a queen.

“We can always use more carrots in Arendelle,” confides Anna.

I won’t need to call upon Cinderella’s fairy godmother to grant that wish.

How to plan your trip

Walt Disney Travel Company (disneyholidays.co.uk; 0800 169 0742) offers three and four-night cruises on Disney Wish from Port Canaveral, Florida from £2,490 for two adults and two children (ages 3-12) sharing a Standard Inside Stateroom including full board meals, inclusive entertainment, taxes, fees and port charges.

Price based on January 20, 2023 departure for a three-night cruise, subject to availability. Costs for additional services and experiences on board apply.