Search

15 Jan 2022

Claudia Winkleman busier than ever as she marks 50th birthday

Claudia Winkleman busier than ever as she marks 50th birthday

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

Claudia Winkleman shows no sign of slowing down as she celebrates her 50th birthday.

The presenter, who marks the milestone on Saturday, appears busier than ever with a new BBC Radio 2 show and book alongside her regular duties co-hosting Strictly Come Dancing.

Winkleman, known for her floppy black fringe, took over Graham Norton’s slot on Radio 2 last February after he quit to go to Virgin Radio.

And Quite, a collection of essays about her personal and professional lives, was published the previous October and became a Sunday Times top 10 bestseller.

Last year, she told the Women’s Health Going for Goal podcast she was excited by the prospect of reaching five decades.

“I love getting older… I can’t wait to be 50,” she said.

Winkleman said she wanted to look like veteran rockers Gene Simmons and Alice Cooper in her old age, adding: “So it’s not like I want to look young and bouncy and fresh.”

The host has been married to film producer Kris Thykier since 2000 and they have three children.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media