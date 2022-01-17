Jess Wright reveals sex of first child with husband William Lee-Kemp

Reality star Jess Wright has revealed she is expecting a baby boy.
The former The Only Way Is Essex cast member, 36, announced she was pregnant in November.
Wright, whose brother Mark was also a character in the ITV series, married husband William Lee-Kemp in Majorca in September.
She told Hello! magazine: “I can’t wait for a little boy to call me ‘mummy’.
“I don’t know why but I always envisioned being a girl mum because I’m so girly so I was pretty shocked to hear it was a boy, but I couldn’t be happier.
“It’s made it feel more real to call the baby ‘him’.”
Lee-Kemp added: “It feels surreal. I was happy with either sex but the fact that I’m having a son as my first child… it doesn’t really get any better.
“I can’t wait for weekends for father-son bonding and teaching him to hopefully be a well-mannered, lovely little boy.”
The couple discovered they were expecting during their wedding celebrations in Majorca in September and Wright is now 21 weeks pregnant.
“It feels like a fairytale – we eventually got our wedding and believe it or not, I was unknowingly pregnant at the wedding,” she said.
Wright became pregnant naturally after the couple froze their embryos last year.
She said: “I feel bad because I’ve tapped into this world of fertility struggles, and early menopause, and all of a sudden, I’ve fallen pregnant.
“We feel so grateful and blessed.”
Read the full interview in Hello!, out now.
