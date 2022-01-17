Search

17 Jan 2022

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife announce ‘curveball’ baby news ahead of new TV show

Former Strictly Come Dancing champion Kelvin Fletcher and his wife have revealed they are expecting twins.

The ex-Emmerdale star, 38, and actress Liz Marsland, who married in November 2015, already share daughter Marnie and son Milo.

The pair, who moved to a farm last year, announced the news during an appearance on BBC Breakfast, with Fletcher describing the twins as a “curveball”.

With the couple live in the studio, presenter Sally Nugent said: “You were already quite busy, weren’t you – before you took on a farm – with two young children? And you have news to share with us this morning.”

Liz said: “We’re having two more children.”

Kelvin added: “We just recently found out – to add another curveball, if you like.

“We don’t really do things by halves and then we found out we’re having not just one baby but two, so we are having twins. It was an absolute eye-opener.”

Kelvin won the 2019 series of Strictly alongside professional partner Oti Mabuse after being a last-minute replacement for an injured Jamie Laing.

He rose to fame playing Andy Sugden on ITV soap Emmerdale between 1996 and 2016.

Kelvin and his family will be seen on screens on Monday in the new BBC programme Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure.

The six-part series, filmed last summer, will see the family “decamp to the countryside” as they build a new life on their farm in the Peak District.

It will air on BBC One at 8.30pm.

