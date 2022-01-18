Search

18 Jan 2022

Sir David Attenborough to explore final day of the dinosaurs for new BBC film

Sir David Attenborough to explore final day of the dinosaurs for new BBC film

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Sir David Attenborough will explore how dinosaurs came to be extinct in a new documentary for the BBC.

The veteran broadcaster and naturalist will look at some of the fossil finds from a new dig site at a secret, prehistoric graveyard hidden in the low hills of North Dakota, known as Tanis, for the one-off film Dinosaurs: The Final Day, with David Attenborough.

The fossilised creatures at the site, dating from the very end of the Late Cretaceous period and buried in a crumbly layer of rock, are preserved in such detail that they could help offer a clearer picture of the time just before an asteroid wiped out the dinosaurs than ever before.

Sir David will join leading experts and follow the dig team as they carry out cutting-edge visualisation and scanning techniques to reveal fossilised secrets invisible to the naked eye.

New VFX production techniques will be used to immerse Sir David in the Late Cretaceous and bring the creatures which lived at Tanis to life.

A BBC Studios Science Unit film crew has followed palaeontologist Robert DePalma for three years as he explored the site and unearthed creatures which can shed light on life at the very end of the age of the dinosaurs.

He has been searching for new evidence at Tanis that can link the site to the actual day the asteroid hit, perhaps allowing for a blow-by-blow visualisation of the devastation that occurred on the last day that dinosaurs ruled the earth.

Sir David said: “Dinosaurs were among nature’s most extraordinary creatures, dominating the planet for over 150 million years before they became extinct.

“Tanis could be a place where the remains can give us an unprecedented window into the lives of the very last dinosaurs, and a minute-by-minute picture of what happened when the asteroid hit.”

Dinosaurs: The Final Day, with David Attenborough will be on BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media