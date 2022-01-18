Search

18 Jan 2022

Britain’s Got Talent judges walk the red carpet at London auditions

Britain’s Got Talent judges walk the red carpet at London auditions

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon looked glamorous in yellow and orange as they arrived for the Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

The judging panel, which also features Simon Cowell and David Walliams, has reunited for the first time in two years after the ITV series was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Holden was pictured outside the London Palladium on Tuesday wearing a yellow dress with lace-up detailing and a thigh slit.

Dixon, meanwhile, opted for a bright orange suit featuring flared trousers, which she wore with a khaki bralette.

Co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly appeared to pay homage to Top Gun star Tom Cruise with their outfits.

The duo ran down the red carpet wearing pilot uniforms reminiscent of the Hollywood star’s character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who is set to return to screens in May as part of a reboot.

Filming of the 15th series had been scheduled to begin early last year, however, production was delayed and then postponed until 2022.

The show typically airs from around April until July, with the semi-final and final stages broadcast live.

Difficulties in filming amid the pandemic were compounded because acts travel from all over the UK and sometimes abroad to take part in the show.

The last series saw the dance troupe Diversity, who won the show in 2009, perform a Black Lives Matter-inspired routine in which a man in a police uniform knelt on Ashley Banjo, echoing the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd.

The routine, which sparked more than 24,000 complaints to Ofcom, won the must-see moment at the 2021 TV Bafta Awards, which is voted for by the public.

Cowell, who created the show, was replaced by Banjo on the judging panel for the final and semi-finals of the last series as he was recovering from a back injury.

It was also confirmed last week that Cowell is engaged to his long-term partner Lauren Silverman.

Britain’s Got Talent will return to screens in spring on ITV.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media