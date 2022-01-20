Search

20 Jan 2022

Kate Garraway’s first guests on ITV’s Life Stories announced

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Kate Garraway’s first guests will include Welsh singer Charlotte Church and former football star John Barnes when she takes over from Piers Morgan as the host of Life Stories next month.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 54, is stepping in to host the three episodes on ITV after Morgan announced his departure last year to join Rupert Murdoch’s new channel talkTV.

The 60-minute programmes will see the famous faces explore their personal lives and careers.

Garraway will also speak to former Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain about her life in the spotlight.

Its comes after the presenter was made an MBE in the New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

She said: “I’ve always loved having the chance to talk to people, both on air and off.

“Everyone has a story to tell and the wonderful thing about this show is that you have the airtime to delve into the areas of guests lives that the viewers might not know about already.

“It’s also a chance to understand more about the bits we do already know about, both good and bad, and hear it in their own words.”

In September 2021, Garraway won the authored documentary prize at the National Television Awards for her hard-hitting show Finding Derek, which documented her husband Derek Draper’s battle with coronavirus.

Morgan announced his departure from Life Stories in September after more than 100 episodes over 12 years.

The former tabloid editor is joining News Corp and Fox News Media in a deal which will see him host a new global TV show.

News

