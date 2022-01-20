Search

20 Jan 2022

Wife Kelly Rizzo says ‘Bob Saget was the best man I’ve ever known’

Wife Kelly Rizzo says ‘Bob Saget was the best man I’ve ever known’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

The wife of Bob Saget has described him as “the best man I’ve ever known” in her first TV interview since his death.

Kelly Rizzo told US talk show Today the late comedian was always “kind and loving to everybody”.

Asked on Today what he had been like at home when no audience was present, Ms Rizzo said: “The same”.

“He was just there to enjoy life and he just wanted to make people feel good,” she said.

“If we went to a restaurant he would talk to all the waiters, the waitresses, he knew all the hosts. Everyone knew him and loved him.

“His constant message was ‘just treat people with kindness’ because he’d gone through so much in his life and he knew how hard life could be.

“So he was always just so kind and loving to everybody”.

Getting visibly emotional, she added: “He was just the best man I’ve ever known in my life and he was just so kind and so wonderful.

“Everyone that was in his life knew it and even anyone who would just casually meet him would say ‘wow, this is a special guy’”.

The 65-year-old was pronounced dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9, though the exact cause of death remains unclear.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media