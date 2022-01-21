Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome first baby through surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra has announced the birth of her first child with husband Nick Jonas through surrogacy.

The couple tied the knot in India in December 2018, first with a Western wedding and then a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day.

Revealing the news on Instagram, Indian actress Chopra, 39, and singer Jonas, 29, wrote: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

The couple captioned the message with a love heart.

A host of famous faces took to social media to congratulate the couple, including singer Joe Jonas, and actress Karen Gillan.

Chopra recently addressed the idea of starting a family with Jonas, speaking to Vanity Fair for its February 2022 edition.

She said: “They’re a big part of our desire for the future.

“By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

At the suggestion Chopra and her husband would have to slow down when they become parents, she added: “I’m OK with that.

“We’re both OK with that.”